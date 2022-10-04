As South Australia's school holidays begin, so does the National Safe Boating Week and Marine Safety Officers have advised caution to river users during periods of high flows.
This year, National Safe Boating Week will focus on lifejackets and the importance of wearing the right type of lifejacket and carrying out inspections and maintenance on inflatables.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport said the importance of a properly fitted lifejacket becomes even more critical in times of high flow on the River Murray.
During periods of high river flow and flooding, submerged debris can often create risks for individuals operating vessels.
Boat operators have been advised to observe speed restrictions on the river and secure their mooring, keeping an eye on them as water levels rise and fall.
Everyone, whether they are earning a living or just having fun, has a responsibility to make sure all boaties get home safe.
For more information:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.