Boaties and holidaymakers warned to take caution near river during high flow periods

By Sam Lowe
October 4 2022 - 5:30am
River uses advised caution during school holidays and National Safe Boating Week. Picture: File

As South Australia's school holidays begin, so does the National Safe Boating Week and Marine Safety Officers have advised caution to river users during periods of high flows.

