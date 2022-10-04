Murray Bridge Police have experienced a busy long weekend, targeting reckless driving and drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
On Friday, September 30, Murray Bridge Police reported a 58-year-old man for allegedly driving with a suspended licence, and a 25-year-old man for allegedly driving with a disqualified licence.
Both men had their vehicles impounded for 28 days and will be appearing in court at a later date.
On Saturday, October 1, a 67-year-old man was reported for drink-driving and allegedly returned a breath test reading of 0.101, over four times the legal limit.
The individual received an immediate six-month loss of licence notice, and his vehicle was impounded for 28 days.
Police arrested a 25-year-old man on Sunday, October 2 for allegedly refusing to take an alcotest.
It is alleged that police were called after a vehicle was seen driving in an erratic manner and mounting the footpath.
Police later located the suspect at his home address where he refused to take an alcotest and was subsequently arrested.
While the long weekend is now over, police will continue to target reckless drivers who choose to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Police have reminded that if you plan to drink, plan to get home safely via taxi or rideshare service, public transport or a designated driver.
