The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge Fairy Tree brings wonder following rebuild

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 5 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Around four weeks ago, the Murray Bridge Fairy Tree disappeared without a trace or any knowledge of who removed the tree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.