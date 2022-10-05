Around four weeks ago, the Murray Bridge Fairy Tree disappeared without a trace or any knowledge of who removed the tree.
The tree - originally built by Tracey DeMichele and her granddaughters - was a landmark for children living in and visiting Murray Bridge.
Following its disappearance, a small group from Murray Bridge decided the tree deserved its place in the community and has been spending their weekends returning the Fairy Tree to its former glory.
Jessica Clark is one of the group's members whose daughter regularly visited the tree and was a part of the creative adventure of the Fairy Tree.
"We had a rebuilding day and a busy bee and it was just a way for people to get together so that the kids could play and get creative and get to feel like they were doing something lovely for the community and the fairies," Jessica said.
"My hope is that it will continue to be a place that children can meet and play, there are little blocks there and things to play with so it's very interactive - most of the stuff can be moved around pretty easily - so it's a creative play space that is free to the community."
Jessica said the Rural City of Murray Bridge council had been supportive of the previous tree and she would love for that support to continue in the form of sponsorship or structural improvements to the area.
"It would be nice to get like a concrete ring put around the tree or something so that the kids knew not to let their stuff outside of that ring, just something very simple like that can make a huge difference in a place looking neat and tidy," Jessica said.
"But that's certainly something we'd be open to looking at and it would make the community feel very supported if that was something the council were willing to have a little crack at.
"The biggest thing I see whenever I go to the Fairy Tree is the wonder and the glow in the kid's faces, that bit of excitement when they get to interact, get to create and to experience, just something as little as a Fairy Tree," she said.
