In 1954, Jervois Primary School may have been nothing much more than a stone building and a couple of other classrooms, but for the Hicks family, it was the start of a multi-generational journey.
Denis Hicks started at the school in 1954 as one of the 76 kids enrolled in the two classroom, two teacher school.
"The school is the centre of a small community, and mothers would meet for mother's meetings, and I remember being the chair of the school council for a number of years, and we'd have working bees and 15 or 20 farmers would show up with equipment and tractors and things to build what they were going to build - and that's what I think is so good about small communities, everyone jumps in," Denis said.
Long after Denis' time at Jervois Primary School, he went on to have four kids that went to the school and then five of his grandchildren who also attended the school, celebrating four generations at the same time as the school celebrates their 100 year anniversary.
"My family was originally out here on allocated land or my grandfather was, and his daughter married my dad, Clary Hicks, so we became the Hicks' ... so that's when the Hicks name started here and then there were my two brothers, Gary, Daryl and myself, and then I've had four children come to the school and five grandchildren come to the school, so we are four generations," Denis said.
Denis said Jervois Primary School acts as a bridge for newcomers to the area to become involved in the community.
"Since the dairy industry died in Jervois, it doesn't mean the community has died because there are still people living in those old farm houses, they're just not farmers, they may not have the same community spirit but what I see is through the school, parents become involved with the school and suddenly the flow on is they become involved in the community," Denis said.
"Jervois Primary School is the loving, caring community, the small school values that everybody knows, the older kids look after the younger kids, and that's what happens with a little school, and that's why I think it's [Jervois Primary School] is so important, you can't beat it."
