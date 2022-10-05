The Murray Valley Standard
Denis Hicks, remembering his younger years at Jervois Primary School

By Sam Lowe
October 5 2022 - 3:30am
Denis Hicks with his granddaughters Sophie Hicks and Eliana Lawrence at Jervois Primary School. Picture: Sam Lowe

In 1954, Jervois Primary School may have been nothing much more than a stone building and a couple of other classrooms, but for the Hicks family, it was the start of a multi-generational journey.

