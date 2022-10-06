Murray Mallee Police are seeking the assistance of the public after a fuel trailer was stolen from a Tailem Bend business.
Police are currently investigating the theft that happened between 12 noon on Monday, October 2, and 2pm on Tuesday, October 3.
A Tailem Bend business on the Princes Highway was illegally entered and a white tandem trailer carrying a 2,500 litre grey poly tank containing diesel was stolen - the trailer's registration is S191TJR.
Police are urging anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area over the past few days to come forward.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the stolen fuel trailer is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.