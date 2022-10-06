The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Trailer carrying diesel stolen from Tailem Bend business

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 6 2022 - 2:30am
White tandem trailer stolen from Tailem Bend business, with registration S191TJR. Picture: Supplied

Murray Mallee Police are seeking the assistance of the public after a fuel trailer was stolen from a Tailem Bend business.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

