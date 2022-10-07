The Murray Valley Standard

Outstanding service award presented to Murray Bridge Red Cross member

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 7 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret Warnest (left) with Governor of SA, Frances Adamson AC (right), presented with Red Cross Outstanding Service Award. Picture: Supplied

A member of the Murray Bridge Red Cross branch has received an outstanding service award for her 36 years as a member.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.