A member of the Murray Bridge Red Cross branch has received an outstanding service award for her 36 years as a member.
On Thursday, September 29, members of the Murray Bridge Red Cross branch attended the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Australian Red Cross SA Division in Adelaide where one member was surprised with an award.
Margaret Warnest was pleasantly surprised when called upon during the meeting to receive her award in recognition of her tireless efforts in supporting the Murray ridge branch and their fundraising efforts.
"I enjoy volunteering and particularly for the community, and especially if it's a worthwhile cause, which the Red Cross always is," Margaret said.
"I was shocked when I received it ... I said 'oh I'll see on the day and let you know, I'll be quite happy to go if I'm able to' but it turned out that I could, and they'd got on to my son and must've sold to my son how important the award was and he made himself available to get me there."
"You don't do it for the awards, and there are a lot of things you find one can't do in life and Red Cross was one of things that I could manage ... the fact that the [Murray Bridge] branch has been going for 108 years is incredible," she said.
Along with Margaret's achievements, the Murray Bridge branch was presented with the shield for the highest amount of money raised in a country town with a population of 10,000 people or more.
The Murray Bridge Red Cross thanked all who supported the branch in raising $4,608 over the 2021/2022 fundraising period.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.