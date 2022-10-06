A Murray Bridge resident is looking to rack up the "k's" this October and raise money to fight children's cancer.
A few years ago, Joseph Hodge and his partner lost their first baby; while visiting the hospital, Joseph saw young children fighting for their lives and decided to step up and support the children and their families through tough times.
"I was in a dark spot, a sad spot, and this actually got me out riding, a lot of my rides are out bush, on trails behind the prison, and I needed it in my life and these kids need me in their life and I want to just continue to do this to help people," Joseph said.
"Three babies a week die from cancer in Australia, so if there's anything I can do to help, I will."
While Joseph has participated in previous years' challenges, he has had to lower his nominated number of kilometres in 2022 after he suffered life threatening pancreatitis.
While he may be taking things a little slower this year than previously, Joseph still has hopes to hit a donation record for himself and raise $10,000 to support the fight for kids' cancer.
"I want to get that 500 kilometres (km) this year, and then go for that 1,000, if I can hit that $10,000, that would be just the best feeling ever, that would make me feel at the end just that I've accomplished it and I mean, if I only get $5,000 it's not going to get me down but to get that 10 would be the big thing," Joseph said.
Joseph has currently ridden only 41.7km due to the weather and his own health however he has so far managed to raise $817.65.
"Participating in the challenge, you've got nothing to lose, even if you only do 50km, it's still a good thing," Joseph said.
"This year in Australia we've already raised $1,000,000 and it's only the start of October, if we can hit $10,000,000 by the end, that's just going to be insane and it's going to help so many children."
To donate towards Joseph and the fight against kids' cancer, or to participate in the Great Cycle Challenge, visit the Great Cycle Challenge Website here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.