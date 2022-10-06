Plans to streamline development applications for short-term accommodation may help South Australian employers in regional areas find and retain more staff.
Trying to get workers for employment in areas such as grain harvest, orchard and grape picking has been hard for farmers and businesses such as Viterra, which rely heavily on seasonal workers.
A change in planning regulations has been made which is said to help fast-track development applications for short-term accommodation as most country motels and hotels have been fully booked.
The changes include:
Effective immediately the change which came into effect on October 6, will apply to locations in Rudall, Pinnaroo, Witera, Port Giles, Kimba, Wolseley, Bowmans and Snowtown.
State Minister for Primary Industries Clare Scriven said the changes would provide support to ensure harvest workers could be accommodated.
"This is crunch time for many of our growers and recent times has made it difficult to obtain access to seasonal workers," she said.
"This year we want to ensure there are no barriers getting in the way of attracting these workers to our regions."
