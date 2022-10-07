The Youth Art Prize exhibition is currently being showcased at the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery and is showcasing artworks from local junior artists.
The exhibition, which officially opened on Saturday, October 1, is an opportunity for young artists to showcase their original works and be in the running to win one of $4,000 worth of prizes.
Former Youth Art Prize winner Sienna Montgomery-Pittaway said she has been entering into the competition for a few years and it is a great opportunity for young, up and coming artists to showcase their work.
"It's really amazing to see your work in an exhibition ... I just think it's a great event, I think it is a great opportunity and everyone should grasp it," Sienna said.
While the cutoff date for submissions has passed, young artists are being encouraged to start working on some new pieces, ready for the 2023 exhibition.
This year, South Australian contemporary artist, Bernadette Klavins will be judging the works and announcing the winners at the exhibition's closing ceremony.
The gallery is closed on Mondays but is open between 10am and 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.
The exhibition's official closing ceremony and prize announcement will be held at the gallery on Sunday, October 13 between 2pm and 4pm.
