The Murray Valley Standard
What's on

Junior artists celebrated with Murray Bridge art exhibition

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 7 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Youth Art Prize exhibition is currently being showcased at the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery and is showcasing artworks from local junior artists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.