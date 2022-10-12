Discover what's on in the Murraylands

GOLD CUP DAY
Murray Bridge Racing Club Gold Cup
Friday, October 14, Murray Bridge Racing Club, Gifford Hill. 11am-5pm. Watch the spectacular Murray Bridge Racing Club Gold Cup from the comfort of the Bridges Event Centre. For more information about ticket packages and prices, visit https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/events/view/murray-bridge-14-10-2022
TURN THE PAGE
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Friday, October 14 10am-3pm, Saturday, October 15, 9.30am-11am. Murray Bridge Library, Sixth St. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain. For information phone 8539 1175.
SPEEDWAY ACTION
Track Championships
Saturday, October 15, Murray Bridge Speedway, from 5pm. Watch as the super sedans and speedcars fly around the track, joined by other categories, visit https://www.speedwaytickets.com.au/
READY ENGINES
Adelaide Hills Rally
Thursday, October 20 - Sunday, October 23. Adelaide Hills to the Bend Motorsport Park. Watch the final round of the South Australian Rally Championship as it zooms through the Adelaide Hills and the Murraylands. For more information, visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/adelaide-hills-rally
REVVING UP
Murray Bridge Autofest
Friday, October 21 - Saturday, October 22, Murray Bridge Speedway & Sturt Reserve, from 10pm. Autofest comes to Murray Bridge and welcomes street machines, hot rods, muscle cars and more! For more information, visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/event-calendar/events/murray-bridge-autofest
HELP AT HAND
Mental Health and Wellbeing Expo
Friday, October 21, Murray Bridge Town Hall, 10am-3pm. International guest speakers and local organisations come together to support mental health and wellbeing. For more information, visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/event-calendar/events/murray-bridge-mental-health-and-wellbeing-expo
SOCIAL FUN
Murray Bridge Pensioners Association
Wednesday, October 26, 1.30 pm at John Dohler Hall, 31 Swanport Rd, Murray Bridge, guest speakers, activities and more; for information contact secretary Pauline Thiele on 8531 0415.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication.
