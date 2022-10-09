Community Constables from the Murray Mallee Crime Prevention Section tried their hand at some basketball at last week's Aboriginal Basketball Academy (ABA) camp.
The camp, mentored by Joey Wyatt, was held for children aged nine to 15 years and aimed to assist children in improving their basketball skills as well as having a focus on lifestyle sessions.
The ABA was established by a group of former basketballers who wanted to help develop the next group of potential basketball stars in Aboriginal communities.
The group hopes to teach a broad range of basketball and life experiences, as well as a wealth of intellectual capital.
All members have played basketball at a national level or professional level, and also achieved a number of educational degrees, further confirming the Academy's purpose and its belief in achievements both athletically and academically.
The constables attended various sessions with the children and had a great time engaging with the participants.
