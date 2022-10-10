Busy time for Murray Bridge Auto Collectors Club members

21-9-22 -- Patron's Run
With the weather looking a little threatening, 12 cars and 21 members left the clubhouse with the convoy being led by the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) Patron - Bob Hunter.
Winding its way to Strathalbyn through the picturesque countryside dotted with crops of Canola, fence high, out in full yellow bloom, it was truly a photographer's dream.
On arrival at the Ben Finnis Collectible Classic showroom, morning tea was consumed, less the long promised sponge cake.
ACCMB members spent much time viewing Ben's collection of classic vehicles for sale, before moving off to the Commercial Hotel for midday lunch, with this being followed by a visit to the Strathalbyn Motor Museum; well worth a visit for any "Rev Head" to view.
24-9-22 - Murray Bridge Show
ACCMB members and their respective classic vehicles converged onto the Murray Bridge showground oval for their display.
This annual outing was under the control of ACCMB members, Jeff and Aileen Martin, and on arrival members were met and greeted by Jeff, with eight vehicles being put into position for a small but impressive display of classic vehicles, including a Honda Goldwing motorcycle, owned by Peter Sellick.
These vehicles attracted many individuals and families with children, some who had not ever seen such strange looking 4 wheel objects in this modern era.
The weather shone on attendees like people had not experienced for many a day, almost having to search for sunscreen.
Another pleasant outing, thanks to the Martin's and these members who supported the outing once again.
2-10-22 - Wellington Strawberry Fete.
In perfect weather, ACCMB members again met at their clubrooms by the daily run organizers and club Life Members, Lyn and Tom West.
Following Lyn's explanation of rules and run directions, it was time to move off to Wellington via Jervois.
Through Flagstaff roads, meandering past Big River Pork, past the Ingham's Feed Mill, with the road traversing through fields of crop and pasture before turning left onto the Wellington/Langhorne Creek road, all before arriving at the Wellington Hall Strawberry Fete.
ACCMB members were met and welcomed by spritely long term Wellington resident, Des Kluske who turns 90 years of age this month.
Des showed 14 ACCMB members and their 7 cars to the lawn section to set up their impressive display of classic vehicles.
Following the set up, complete with ACCMB club flags, members set up their tables and chairs under the shade of a large gumtree, it was then time to settle down for the duration of the well planned day's events and stalls, magnificently organised by the fete committee.
ACCMB members began mixing with the multitude, renewing old acquaintances, purchasing bric-a-brac, and mixed goodies from the many and diverse stall holders, in between having morning tea.
A steady stream of ACCMB members came and went, eating barbecue, strawberries, pavlova and ice cream, not forgetting the scones and jam, while all forgetting the word diet for the day's outing.
The different attraction for the day was a group of skydivers jumping in on the nearby paddock, much to the displeasure of the cows who called the paddock home.
One such jump that caught many attendees' eyes, was that of outgoing fete organiser, Jude Male who landed on cue, on what was a near perfect jump from way up above. Well done Jude.
With the day drawing to a close in what was perfect weather for the outdoor event, it was time for the ACCMB members to pack up, say their farewells and thank run organisers Lyn and Tom West for yet another successful outing; and thank the Wellington Strawberry Fete committee for another great event, and we look forward to attending in 2 years time.
For ACCMB members interested in the next planned display of classic vehicles, this will be at the Callington Show on October 30. You must register with the organiser for the day, Brenda Cowie.
For further details and Brenda's contact, please go to the ACCMB website autocollectorsmurraybridge.com and click onto the October/November Auto Torque magazine edition.
See you there!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.