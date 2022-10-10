The Murray Valley Standard
Driver reported in Strathalbyn for driving almost 90km over limit

By Sam Lowe
October 10 2022 - 12:00am
Driver in Strathalbyn reported for driving almost 90km/h over the limit. Picture: Supplied

A man driving on Strathalbyn's Nine Mile Road has been reported for dangerous driving at extreme speeds over the weekend.

Sam Lowe

