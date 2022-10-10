A man driving on Strathalbyn's Nine Mile Road has been reported for dangerous driving at extreme speeds over the weekend.
Just before 6pm, on Sunday, October 9, police were performing speed detection duties on Nine Mile Road, when they recorded a Holden sedan travelling at 188 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a 100km/h zone.
Police reported the driver had his wife and three children, who were all under the age of 5 years, in the car at the time.
The 33 year old man from Milang was reported for aggravated extreme speed and issued with an immediate 12 month loss of licence. His car was also impounded by police.
The 33 year old will be summoned to appear in the Mount Barker Magistrates Court at a later date.
