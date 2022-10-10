Fans of arts and craft gathered in Mannum to celebrate the Mannum's Annual Craft and Artisan Fair.
Groups of all ages gathered at the Mannum Leisure Centre to enjoy some of the spectacular homemade crafts on offer while others put their heads down and continued with their crafts.
Not only locals joined in on the crafty fun, locals from Mannum and Sedan were greeted and joined by visitors from Tea Tree Gully and even as far as Tasmania.
There were a range of options for visitors, and even if they did not plan on purchasing any of the crafts, admiring the time and effort put in to create some of the items were payment enough.
The day's great outcome was enjoyed by all who ran stalls and work is now well underway for next year's Mannum's Annual Craft and Artisan Fair.
