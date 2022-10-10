The Murray Valley Standard

Wellington East Reserve given new lease on life following upgrade

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 10 2022 - 5:30am
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin, and Coorong Distrit Council Mayor, Paul Simmons, officially opening the upgraded Wellington East Reserve. Picture: Supplied

The newly upgraded Wellington East Reserve has been officially opened to the public, offering new public toilets, shelter and barbecue facilities.

