The newly upgraded Wellington East Reserve has been officially opened to the public, offering new public toilets, shelter and barbecue facilities.
The reserve was officially opened on Friday, October 7 by the Coorong District Council's Mayor Paul Simmons, and Member for Barker Tony Pasin.
Mr Pasin assisted in delivering $450,000 through the Coalition Government's Murray Darling Basin Economic Development Program in 2020 for the upgrade.
"The popular area has been given a new lease of life and will now offer a new attractive central hub to draw visitors to discover more and stay a little longer in the region," Mr Pasin said.
"I congratulate the Coorong District Council on the project's completion."
The new upgrade also offers a new floating pontoon next to the reserve's boat ramp, and fresh landscaping facilities including an asphalt pathway, bench seating, plantings and irrigated lawn areas.
"Wellington East is fast becoming one of the region's most desirable locations for living - offering a picturesque, laid-back lifestyle," Mayor Simmons said.
