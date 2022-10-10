The Murray Valley Standard

Lower Murray Pennant Bowls ready for season start

October 10 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Bridge's Brian Leckie during the March 2022 Lower Murray Pennant Bowls Finals. Picture: File

Saturday Pennant bowls gets underway October 15, a week later than usual due to a rejigged format with four divisions of six sides and three complete rounds scheduled to make byes redundant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.