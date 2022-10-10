Saturday Pennant bowls gets underway October 15, a week later than usual due to a rejigged format with four divisions of six sides and three complete rounds scheduled to make byes redundant.
However this format has hit an early hurdle with Murray Bridge pulling one of its two second division sides due to a lack of players.
First Division remains unchanged from last season, but reigning champs Murray Bridge have suffered a setback with one of its key younger players, Tony Trewren, unavailable due to other commitments.
Runners up RSL also have problems with Karen Kneebone and Jason Sipos taking time out and Daryl "Rat" Little joining Jervois.
Mannum should regain Marty March, and also a contingent of disgruntled Murray Bridge players from Division 2.
Karoonda has lost Stephen Kroehn to Jervois in what appears to be the only major change.
Jervois, after missing the finals in all grades for the first time in many years, have lost David Kempe, but added depth with the addition of Little and Kroehn, and also the return of Owen Allen and Trevor Mann after a year off, so will be looking for an improved performance.
Tailem Bend, who went from reigning champs to bottom last season, may struggle to reclaim those lofty heights if Sam Shepherd is missing.
Expected season results:
Mannum V Tailem Bend
At one stage Mannum appeared to be tallying up enough points to easily be minor premiers, the players went off the pace for a while however and settled second, but still runner up for the flag.
Tailem on the other hand had a forgettable season finishing on the bottom rung of the ladder. Manner at home should be the winners by 11- 20 shots.
RSL V Jervois
Both of these have lost valuable players that will be hard to replace, RSL lines up as the glamour side and made inroads into the finals but needs to take that extra step to get a flag on the wall.
Season after season "The Bluds" call the finals home. Missing out hurt badly but once the tears are wiped away they will be a force again, it will just take time and this Saturday won't be the start. RSL good enough by 1-10.
Murray Bridge V Karoonda
Karoonda finished the minor round fourth but only played in the one final, now they start a new season against the reigning premiers.
The Bridge have lost a couple but will still be a strong unit very hard to overcome. Karoonda is not out of the running but might find their opponents a shade too good by 1 - 10.
RSL V Mannum
No matter what, the Mannum sides are always in the mix and this particular one is the reigning champion at the moment.
RSL finished low on the ladder so the odds are in Mannum's favour to get the better start.
Murray Bridge V Jervois
Both of these clubs entered two sides in Division two last season, but things have changed so I will go for The Bridge to win this time.
Mannum V Karoonda
Mannum rules the roost in this division and while they won't get it easy, they could start the season on a good note.
Murray Bridge will probably make it too hard for Jervois, and Tailem Bend in this division should make it interesting opposed to RSL.
With the experiment of divisions this one could be a mystery to say the least, winners possibly could be Mannum to defeat Meningie, Karoonda over Jervois that leaves Murray Bridge by a small space over Tailem Bend.
