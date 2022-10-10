It will be an exciting day at the Murray Bridge Racecourse with both locals and travelers from far and wide coming to watch the spectacular Gold Cup.
The first one-hundred people to pass through the Murray Valley Standard tent will be eligible for the Hottest 100 and be in the running to win prizes valued at over $1,300.
Thanks to the Murray Valley Standard, Empress Park Stud, and the Murray Bridge Racecourse, you, the public, will have to decide who will win.
Everyone will have one vote to decide who is the Hottest 100, so you had better make it count!
Voting opened at 2pm ACST on race day - Friday, October 14 - and will remain open until 2pm ACST on Friday, October 21.
