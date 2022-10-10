The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Murray Bridge police report two traffic offences over weekend

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 10 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two individuals reported for traffic offences over weekend. Picture: File

Murray Bridge Police have reported two separate traffic offences on Maurice Road in Murray Bridge over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.