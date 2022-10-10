Murray Bridge Police have reported two separate traffic offences on Maurice Road in Murray Bridge over the weekend.
On Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, Traffic Enforcement Units were situated on Maurice Road where they reported two instances of dangerous driving.
The Traffic Enforcement Unit reported a 60 year old Davoren Park man on Saturday, October 8. It is alleged that the man returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.067.
On Sunday, October 9, a 29 year old Elizabeth East woman was reported for driving disqualified, unregistered and uninsured.
The vehicle was impounded for a 28 day period and the woman will appear in court at a later date.
Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving behaviour on Murray Mallee roads is encouraged to report it at the time on the police assistance line on 131 444.
