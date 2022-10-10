Residents of Wellington have been asked to come forward with ideas for new equipment in the Baker Reserve Playground upgrade.
The project, part of the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council's (RCMB) Outer Towns Program seeks to expand identity enhancement and project delivery from Murray Bridge into outer townships.
Wellington is one of two townships in focus for this financial year, the other being Monarto.
General Manager of City Assets and Infrastructure, Heather Barclay said she encourages Wellington residents to have their say about what they would like to see built in their community.
"Rather than Council deciding what we think would work best there we'd like residents to get involved, complete the survey and tell us what they would like to see in their neighbourhood playground and what might best support their community identity," Ms Barclay said.
"If you'd like to see a flying fox, a uniquely shaped climbing structure, Indigenous heritage or any other elements included, fill out the survey and let us know."
Other Outer Towns Program projects in Wellington include footpath remediation and extension from the children crossing sign to the Wellington Hotel, and town entrance improvements.
The Baker Reserve Playground Upgrade survey is currently available on the RCMB Facebook page, Council's consultation portal letstalk.sa.gov.au, and paper copies at the Local Government Centre and the Murray Bridge Library.
Community consultation closes at 5pm on Monday, October 31.
