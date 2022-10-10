The Murray Valley Standard

Wellington residents to have a say in new playground equipment

By Sam Lowe
October 10 2022 - 10:30pm
Callout for public ideas for what new equipment is wanted in Wellington playground. Picture: Supplied

Residents of Wellington have been asked to come forward with ideas for new equipment in the Baker Reserve Playground upgrade.

