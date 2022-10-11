Being first up in competition golf for four and a half years did not seem to faze former member Matt Penta too much on the weekend as he topped the 138 strong BELL IMPERIAL CABINETS Stableford field.
The easy going twenty something year old conjured up 41 points to fend off an unlucky "Gentleman" George Langsford on a countback.
Capable of playing off a much lower handicap than the 17 he was saddled with on Saturday we may be reading his name a few more times yet before Mr Golflink reels him in.
Quality Echunga player, Michael Haslett, did best in A grade with 38 points having a point to spare over local gun Mitch Lienert who spanked the ball great distances during his round.
It was another Echunga winner in B grade where Mark Roberts had a blinding back nine of 23 points to go with his front of 17 to max out with a big 40 point tally that only just saw off Luke Williams with his 39 points.
Williams is dipping his toes into B grade but his stay will be brief.
The swagger on "Gentleman" George Langsford was on full show when he strutted off the 18th green in the first group of the day with his 41 points seeing him top of the leader board for most of the day.
Pipped late by Matt Penta "GG" would still have been satisfied with C grade victory and the knowledge that he's still got it. Bob Logan was runner up with 36 points.
"Buckets" Jackson had his driving radar on finding most fairways and a long way down them to start with an amazing 35 off the stick 24 point front nine before weakening a shade to finish with "just" the 39 points.
He headed up the ball winners from Paul Harding and Jake McIntosh with their 36 points apiece.
Darren McGlashan, Rob Eibisch, President Bolton and Mario Grande had to settle for their 35's while Rob Muster, Andrew Pietsch, Con Jones, Viv Smith, Barry Sparrow, Joe Marcus, Matt Kowald and Graeme Munt were all 34 point players.
Tim Kelly, Dean Woolford and Maurice Wells rounded out the list with solid 33 point rounds.
With the congested field it was good to see all players, well most anyway, understand that play would be slower than normal and control their emotions accordingly.
No doubt all the visitors are busting to get back to their home courses once they dry out but in the meantime the club is thrilled to host them all for as long as they want to keep turning up.
Some of those visitors were richly rewarded - McCracken GC's Chris Barker had a tough day but hit a beauty on the 11th to win the Yabby while Echunga's Mark Roberts cleaned up the Pro comp back nine with his whopping 23 points.
Local member Luke Woods emptied the eagle's nest of $100 worth of balls by slamming his driver off the 15th tee over the trees onto the green within four feet of the pin to set up a simple putt for eagle.
He nearly had to share it though as eagle machine Aaron Zrim, playing in the same group, saw his greenside eagle chip gently lip out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.