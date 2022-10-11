The Murray Bridge Airfield is currently undergoing major upgrades to improve safety and increase visitors to the region.
The works - that began on September 5 - have seen the previous gravel runway flattened out before it is covered with bitumen in the coming weeks.
Owner of the airfield, Bill Antel, said that with the help of the Federal Government, pilots will no longer have to experience a gravel runway that regularly spits stones and dirt at the planes.
"It's a co-funded grant from the Federal Government, and they want to upgrade country airfields for safety reasons, Royal Flying Doctors, CFS, weed control spraying, local businesses, so I put in for that government grant to the tune of $1.6 million and I got it, and here we go," Mr Antel said.
"Originally the airfield was just a gravel strip but the upgrade has levelled it to make it compliant, it will have the correct apron on it if you happen to lose control a bit, one of the other major reasons is get rid of dust and get rid of propeller and airframe damage from small stones."
Though the airfield had been used on occasion by aviation students in the past, there are hopes that the number of students touching down will increase, especially during periods of congestion at Adelaide Airport.
Mr Antel has also been in talks with Monarto Safari Park to arrange a 'good neighbour fly program' in hopes to encourage tourists into the area while minimising the impact overhead planes could have on the zoo's animals.
"When I was applying for the grant I phoned up the zoo and their CEO said, 'oh Bill, I hate aeroplanes, but I also love them' and I said, well tell me how this works, and she said 'well aeroplanes flying over the zoo are not good for the animals, the chimpanzees start throwing things and get quite upset, and the giraffes too, but if you bring me tourists, I love it'," Mr Antel said.
"The upgrade will assist the Adelaide Aviation college, because they do touch and goes here so they can send a student up here, so they are looking forward to getting a bitumen runway also.
"It's going to be a much nicer airfield without dust and dirt and stuff, and hopefully it does bring some tourism to the town," he said.
While the Murray Bridge Airfield was expected to be open on October 25, some minor delays have meant more time might be needed before planes will be touching down again.
"We're hoping to be finished at the end of the month, the weather has smiled on us some weeks and others it has turned everything to mud, so we're most probably two weeks behind, and then we'll have the upgrade here," Mr Antel said.
"The whole process has taken a year, and from applying for the grant to finish, it will be most probably 18 months, we had one delay with State Planning that was not good at all, so yes, 18 months it's taken."
The privately owned airfield will keep the public updated with alterations to any completion dates moving forward.
