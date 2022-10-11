The Murray Bridge Golf Club is set to finish their two hole expansion by the end of this calendar year.
The par-68 course turned par-71 puts the course at similar levels to US and European championship courses.
President of the Murray Bridge Golf Club, Mark Bolton said the upgrade around 10 years in the making will add two new aesthetically pleasing, challenging holes that will make the course more interesting.
"We have to do some alterations to the existing course, we have 18 holes and we're adding two and you can't have a 20 hole course so we're making alterations to make sure it integrates well with the new holes and what that also means is we will get a practice fairway, we'll get the first driving range in Murray Bridge," Mr Bolton said.
"Burke Urban chipped in a fair bit to support the initiative, and we got the finances together and basically got Council approval and we are two thirds of the way through the construction now."
While construction of the new holes is expected to finish by the end of this year, they will be inaccessible until mid 2023, meaning next year's golf season will start on the current course.
After the official opening of the new holes, Mr Bolton said he hopes it brings in more people looking to be involved in golf tourism.
"Working with industry partners, accommodation providers, we can develop packages for people to come and play and stay, people will want to come and try because it's new, it's refreshed and people might not have played for 20 odd years so they want to come and see what it's like, bring a few mates and come along," Mr Bolton said.
"We are working with Tourism SA and Golf Australia on what a golf tourism package might look like so that's pretty exciting for the region also ... that opens up an opportunity for all sorts and it's just great for the region, that's what golf tourism is all about, it does work and if we get it right, it will only just do the local economy no end of good."
