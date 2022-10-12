Former apprentice jockey turned horse trainer, Sam Burford is hoping to take home the Murray Bridge Gold Cup on his home track.
For the past 10 years, Sam has been training between 15 and 20 horses at a time on his Murray Bridge property and this year, his star horse, Oh Mo, is looking for gold.
"The Gold Cup is for pretty talented horses and my 'stable star' at the moment I guess you would call him is Oh Mo, he's the only one that's going to be going for the Murray Bridge Gold Cup," Burford said.
"He's had a few lead up runs, he's just been beat in a few bigger races and his last start was the Balaklava Cup, so very much similar to the Murray Bridge Cup.
Same distance and race conditions, so he ran in that and ran third, just got beat on a really big run so we've just been prepping him up since then for obviously the Murray Bridge Cup which is my home cup so it would be a massive one to win."
The training process that Sam used to get Oh Mo race ready has been a two to three month process that focussed on making the horse healthy, fit and happy.
Oh Mo's training has not just been about being the fastest on the field, but like all other thoroughbreds, has been educational.
"You've got to educate them on how to be tractable in a race, how to go in the gates and stand and start, so a lot goes into it, it's a seven day a week job all year round, rain, hail or shine," Burford said.
Sam said that both he and Oh Mo were ready for the Gold Cup, and that it would be the best thing for them to be able to win in their hometown.
"We'd love to win it, it would be absolutely excellent," Sam said.
The Murray Bridge Gold Cup will be run this Friday, October 14, with gates open at the Gifford Hill racecourse from 10.30am.
The Gold Cup race will be run in the late afternoon.
