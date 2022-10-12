On Saturday, October 8, the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association played their first games of the season, with the doubles and pennant competitions off to a good start.
Round one of the Pennant Competition had Schools, Sportsmen, Swanport and Postel each playing games.
Schools took a major lead with 6 sets for 43 games, defeating the Sportsmen who sat at two sets for 27 games.
In a more close game, Swanport won with 5 sets for 42 games, Postel losing with 3 sets for 28 games.
The day's players included David Schultz, Andrew Ahrens, Bailey Morrell and Todd Jones.
Unfortunately, the scorekeeper for the Doubles Competition was away so there were no stats recorded but round two of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association competition will go ahead on Saturday, October 15.
