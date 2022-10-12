The Murray Valley Standard

Round one of the Murray Bridge Pennants Lawn Tennis competition

October 12 2022 - 2:00am
On Saturday, October 8, the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association played their first games of the season, with the doubles and pennant competitions off to a good start.

