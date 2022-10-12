The Murray Valley Standard

Revving up for round two at the Murray Bridge Speedway

October 12 2022 - 1:30am
Geared up and ready, Round Two of the Track Championship at the Murray Bridge Speedway this weekend. Picture: KNJ Photography

Murray Machining and Sheds, Murray Bridge Speedway gears up for Round two of the Ausloans Finance Strathalbyn Track Championship this Saturday, October 15.

