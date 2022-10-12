Revving up for round two at the Murray Bridge Speedway

Murray Machining and Sheds, Murray Bridge Speedway gears up for Round two of the Ausloans Finance Strathalbyn Track Championship this Saturday, October 15.
Tyson Martin (Wingless Sprints) and Lucas Warnett (Junior Sedans) both had the perfect start in the championship race, securing the maximum points by taking out both Heat races and the Feature event in their respective divisions.
Round One Ausloans Finance Track Championship Point Standings:
Formula 500s (Top 5):
S73 Brendan Zadow... 102
S21 Richard Schmidt... 98
S72 Corey Jones... 87
S64 Patrick Merrett... 83
S31 Harrison Pfitzner... 74
Wingless Sprints (Top 5):
S1 Tyson Martin... 110
VX97 Blake Walsh... 100
S23 Jack McCarthy... 91
V1 Luke Storer... 85
S26 Rylan Furler... 82
Modified Sedans (Top 5):
MDA86 Angelo Halacas... 108
MDA23 Trev Logan... 98
MB94 Rob Uren... 87
S68 Kayla Knox... 77
SA31 Shelley Crouch... 74
Street Stocks (Top 5)
S17 Carey Weston... 102
S112 Drew Flatman... 98
S7 Craig Buchanan... 87
S3 Keith Moore... 81
S42 Thomas Garner... 71
Junior Sedans (Top 5):
S46 Lucas Warnett... 110
S5 Riley Greig... 92
S56 Ollie Barlett... 87
MDA12 Ryan Burns... 77
S13 Summer Gesell... 66
Round Two features racing from Modified Sedans, which also doubles as Round One of their SA Series, plus Formula 500s, Wingless Sprints and Junior Sedans.
Speedcars and AMCAs also begin their Track Championship campaign this meeting, with demonstration runs from Classic Stocks Cars and Hot Rods completing the line-up.
Gates open at 4pm, with racing from 5pm. Tickets can be booked online via www.speedwaytickets.com.au, while the live-stream will be available on www.clayperview.com.
It's Your Speedway, SA!
NOMINATIONS 15/10/22:
Modified Sedans:
L11 Karen Ferguson
MDA15 Will Shore
S16 David Haseldine
P18 Booke Ferguson
MDA18 Jake Drewett
MDA23 Trevor Logan
USA31 Shelley Crouch
MDA86 Angelo Halacas
S89 Justin Demaine
S93 Jason Demaine
MB94 Rob Uren
Wingless Sprints:
S1 Tyson Martin
S6 Tyson Newton
S10 William Caruso
S14 Matthew Tyler
S15 Hayden Vickers
S19 Dale Gesell
S20 Harley Alexander
S22 Jamie Crafter
S23 Jack McCarthy
S24 Ross Miller
S27 Mitchell Rigney
S29 Corey Brougham
S32 Tahleesha Mayes
S33 Brad Evans
S35 Mitchell Broome
S38 James Rodda
VX41 Aaron Kennett
S47 Anthony Tapley
S49 Darryl Knuckey
S50 Jordon Bolitho
S53 Nicole Southby
S57 Kirra-Lee Pitcher
S58 Nate Trewin
NT59 John Murdie
S66 Sam Martin
S74 Ryley Hammerstein
S75 Troy Frisby
S82 Caleb Evans
S84 Jesse Alexander
S86 Kirby Hillyer
S91 Brent Fox
S92 Thomas Walkom
V97 Blake Walsh
Junior Sedans:
S2 Ky McEwin
S4 Beau Allman
S5 Riley Greig
S6 Emma Brown
S9 Lachlan Brown
MDA12 Ryan Burns
S13 Summer Gesell
13 Lachlan Smith
14 Cameron Smith
MDA32 Diesel Fallon
S46 Lucas Warnett
S53 Lincoln King
S56 Ollie Bartlett
S88 Ainsley Gilding / Ryan Gilding
S89 Lindal Gilding
S91 Henry Brumfield
AMCAs:
V0 Malcolm Crick
S2 Michael Qualmann
S7 Zack Tyson
V7 Michael Thierry
V24 Darren McCarthy
S42 John Stumann
Speedcars:
S4 Norm Moore
S6 Jack McCarthy
NT9 Garth Thompson
S14 Brendan Zadow
S27 Justin Tuttle
S57 Robert Heard
N89 Braydan Willmington
Formula 500s:
S8 Michael Wise
S21 Richard Schmidt
S31 Harrison Pfitzner
S54 Ryan Harry
S64 Patrick Merrett
S72 Corey Jones
S73 Brendan Zadow
V55 Liam Russell
