Who will be the Murray Valley Standard's Hottest 100?

Murray Bridge will be brought to life this Friday with the Murray Bridge Racecourse's Gold Cup.
Following delays due to COVID, the Murray Valley Standard will be reintroducing the Hottest 100, a best dressed competition voted on by you, the public.
Over the past week, the Murray Valley Standard have been showcasing some of the prizes to be won, valued at over $1,300.
Unlike Country Racing SA's Fashions at the Races, the Hottest 100 will be solely voted on by the public, meaning it may not be the best dressed that takes the cake, perhaps even the funniest costume or suavest pose.
But you will have to be quick, there will be 100 spots open so get in before they are snapped up.
A free poll will be available on the Murray Valley Standard website on the day where voters will have one week to decide who the winner will be.
The Hottest 100 is just one step the Murray Valley Standard are making towards reinvesting into the community.
We hope to see you on the day!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.