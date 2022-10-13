The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Over one-thousand reports of power loss near Adelaide Road in Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated October 13 2022 - 12:31am, first published 12:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police directing traffic between Swanport Road, Mannum Road and Adelaide Road. Picture: Sam Lowe

Murray Bridge has experienced a major blackout around the Adelaide Road area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.