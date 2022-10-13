Murray Bridge has experienced a major blackout around the Adelaide Road area.
Police are currently working to direct traffic until the power is restored and said that it was only an unexpected loss of power.
The first reports of power loss in Murray Bridge were at 9:58am this morning with SA Power Networks estimating the power to be restored at around 12:45pm.
While the cause of the unexpected blackout is currently being investigated by SA Power Networks, 1314 houses, businesses and other power-using facilities have been left powerless.
Buildings from Seventh Street to Old Swanport Road are awaiting the cause of the loss and for their power to return.
If you are without power, please contact the SA Power Networks who will provide updated details on when the power will be restored and the cause of the loss.
