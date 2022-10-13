A new regional diabetes program will be piloted in Ngarrindjeri country - the Coorong and the Murraylands - with the aim to reduce the burden of diabetes in Aboriginal communities.
The pilot program has been co-designed with Aboriginal Elders and senior community representatives, with recent funding from the federal government's Medical Research Future Fund.
Using a ketogenic eating program and new point-of-care testing technology will monitor health and wellbeing and aim to motivate change.
Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Indigenous Health at Flinders University, Doctor Courtney Ryder said Aboriginal people in Australia are three times more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and five times more likely to die from it than non-Indigenous Australians.
"This burden impacts on the overall health and wellbeing of Aboriginal patients, families and communities. Targeted, community co-designed intervention programs are needed to stop this ongoing cultural devastation," Doctor Ryder said.
Working alongside the Coorong Diabetes Collaborative, the program will develop a ketogenic eating program that focuses on important cultural and contextual factors as defined by the community.
In partnership with the Aboriginal people living on Ngarrindjeri country, the team will develop educational and motivational strategies for the program, and monitor physiological, social and economic outcomes.
"Through community collaboration we will integrate the strengths of Aboriginal dietary knowledge with the strengths of recent scientific evidence on the impact of ketogenic diets on diabetes and metabolic syndrome to pilot a diabetes remission program with and for Aboriginal people on Ngarrindjeri country," Doctor Ryder said.
