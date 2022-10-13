The Murray Valley Standard

Reducing burden of diabetes, starting with Ngarrindjeri pilot

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 13 2022 - 3:30am
New diabetes pilot program for the Murraylands and Coorong regions. Picture: Shutterstock

A new regional diabetes program will be piloted in Ngarrindjeri country - the Coorong and the Murraylands - with the aim to reduce the burden of diabetes in Aboriginal communities.

