For the next month and a half, the Mannum Dock Museum will be the home to the newest art exhibition in the region, Male Determination.
Local junk artist, Steve Oatway, opened the new exhibit that showcases artworks produced only by men from the region.
The display officially opened on Thursday, October 13 but has been open for viewing since the beginning of the month and will continue through until Sunday, November 27.
"In a small town like Mannum it's all about bringing the community together through art and imagination, to me art is to invoke a reaction, good, bad or ugly, as long as I get a reaction," Steve said.
Steve's piece inspired by and sharing titles with the movie Behind the Candelabra, that has been previously showcased during Mannum's SALA celebrations is once again on display and is joined by many other pieces including multiple mosaic works from artist Justin Richards and a mandala painting by Waz Howe to name a few.
"I could talk for hours about art, about the impact it has on the public and on the world ... so now without further ado, I now declare Male Determination officially open!" Steve said
