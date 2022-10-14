Acclaimed filmmaker and body-image activist, Taryn Brumfitt will be headlining at Murray Bridge's upcoming Mental Health and Wellbeing Expo.
On Friday, October 21, Taryn will be taking her role as a global sensation down a notch and looking locally to share her message.
Genuine Support Services Australia Managing Director, Gabby Mackenzie said that It is an absolute coup for the Murray Bridge community to have someone of Taryn's star power and influence on a local scale.
"Taryn is all about unlocking our full potential by embracing ourselves exactly as we are, right now - and it's a message we all need to hear," Gabby said.
Joining Taryn as a guest speaker will be current CEO of the Hutt St Centre and formal Mental Health Commissioner, Chris Burns - who is well known for his work within the homelessness sector, particularly the Walk a Mile in Their Boots initiative.
Complementing the guest speakers will be stalls and representatives from a range of local mental health and wellbeing focused organisations, including Headspace, ac.care, Relationships Australia, and Skylight to name a few.
The free event begins at 10am on Friday, October 21 and will be held at the Murray Bridge Town Hall.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.