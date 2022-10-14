The Murray Valley Standard

Australian body-image activist headlining Murray Bridge mental health expo

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 14 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian filmmaker, body-image activist and author, Taryn Brumfitt, headlining Murray Bridge mental health expo. Picture: Supplied

Acclaimed filmmaker and body-image activist, Taryn Brumfitt will be headlining at Murray Bridge's upcoming Mental Health and Wellbeing Expo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.