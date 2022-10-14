Tony Stephens, current junior football coach at Ramblers Football Club, has been coaching sport for nearly 40 years and this year has received recognition for his efforts with a state award.
Starting at the age of 14, Tony took to sports coaching but it was not until 16 years ago when his son started playing for the Ramblers Football Club that he began his journey coaching football.
"I have coached seniors, I have coached juniors, I started coaching the juniors in the under 9's then the under 11's, then the under 13's, then I had a rest and came back and was team manager and assistant coach for the 15's and 17's," Tony said.
"When my young fella finished playing juniors at Ramblers, he got offered a paid position up in the [Adelaide] Hills ... I followed him because that's what you do as parents, took 12 months and then they asked me to run their juniors program at Torrens Valley, so last year I took their under 14's to the finals for the first time."
While Tony did spend time coaching the senior football grades, he said he much preferred working with the juniors who looked at the game as less of a competition and more of a fun time with friends.
"I don't have quite the passion I used to to coach seniors and want to win, I don't care in juniors, it's about kids playing with mates, having fun and getting the skills they need to play senior football," Tony said.
"I have won the junior coaching award before for the Sturt District, I won that in 2019, so the step is I won that again this year and then they put that forward for the state one and apparently I won that one too."
While Tony has been coaching for many years, over the past year he has seen a shift in his passions and has taken a step towards coaching coaches rather than players.
Tony said that over the year he has helped mentor three coaches including fellow Rambler, Matthew Thompson, his son coaching in Torrens Valley and a former player under Tony's wing that has now taken the role of coaching the under 14's squad.
"The hardest thing in country football is retention of players, and coaches have got to get their head around the fact that winning and playing only six players on the field isn't doing your club any favours in turn, and it's not doing kids any favours, so my theory when I'm coaching is, everybody is entitled to be on the field, and I'm yet to see a player get any better sitting on the bench next to me," Tony said.
"It's nice to be recognised, but that's not why I coach, you coach because you want to succeed."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.