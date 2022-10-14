The Murray Valley Standard
Meet the Locals

Ramblers junior coach wins state award for service

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 14 2022 - 4:30am
Ramblers Football Club junior coach, Tony Stephens wins state award. Picture: Supplied

Tony Stephens, current junior football coach at Ramblers Football Club, has been coaching sport for nearly 40 years and this year has received recognition for his efforts with a state award.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

