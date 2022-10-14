Golden Day for the Murray Bridge Gold Cup

The 2022 Murray Bridge Gold Cup - although in a regional area - has done well to draw a diverse crowd with a number of attendees having travelled especially to enjoy the sunshine, good food and the relaxed, country vibe.
A far cry from the hoity-toity ambience of metropolitan horse racing, here - sharp dresses and fascinators are welcome, but so are akubras.
The Gold Cup has drawn spectators and punters from across South Australia and outside the state too, with visitors from Wallaroo and the Barossa, to Alice Springs and even Darwin.
Closer to home, attendees include folk from metropolitan, hills and coastal areas - Strathalbyn, Woodside, Bridgewater, Belair, Largs Bay, Semaphore and Adelaide.
The Murray Bridge Gold Cup, has not, however, failed to draw a more local crowd with attendees from Murray Bridge, Jervois and Cuarnamont.
Murray Valley Standard's Hottest 100:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.