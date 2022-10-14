The Murray Valley Standard
Golden Day for the Murray Bridge Gold Cup

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 14 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
The 2022 Murray Bridge Gold Cup - although in a regional area - has done well to draw a diverse crowd with a number of attendees having travelled especially to enjoy the sunshine, good food and the relaxed, country vibe.

