The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at

Out and about around the fields at the Murray Bridge Gold Cup

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 14 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Punters and fans of horse racing have gathered at the Murray Bridge Racecourse for the annual Murray Bridge Gold Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.