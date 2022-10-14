Punters and fans of horse racing have gathered at the Murray Bridge Racecourse for the annual Murray Bridge Gold Cup.
Long time members of the racing club, celebrity special guests, event organisers and more gathered on the Gifford Hill greens on Friday, October 14 to spectate the stunning horses of the Murray Bridge Gold Cup.
Though the morning's weather threatened a particularly windy day, the sun shone through, leaving guests of the Gold Cup basking in the warmth and enjoying a few cold drinks.
Punters screamed in joy, frustration and shock as horses and their jockeys flew past, some likely surprising themselves, taking the win after a slow start.
Groups of friends, families and co-workers enjoyed their day at the 2022 Murray Bridge Gold Cup.
Murray Valley Standard's Hottest 100:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.