Star on the rise jockey Kayla Crowther and horse Agreeable took home the 2022 Gold Cup at Murray Bridge Racing Club on Friday, October 14.
The ninth race of the day was won by a very close margin, the distance between Lord Vladivostok and Agreeable barely visible as they barrelled down the last stretch of the 1600 meter track.
Agreeable, a 54 kilogram 5-year-old mare Sebring X Husson, hit the track with speed, making a time of 1:38:10, just surpassing Lord Vladivostok and legs ahead of the other 14 competitors.
Victorian-born Crowther, it would seem, is on a winning streak, having won the 2022 Spring Stakes and now making her debut at the Murray Bridge Racing Club with Agreeable.
"I started riding when I was five, so that's when the love began," Crowther said.
"I'm really pleased to have gotten Agreeable over the line, it's been really nice, and thank you to all the owners and also to all the trainers."
