Reigning champions Murray Bridge made a successful start to their title defence with a solid 13 shot home win over Karoonda on Saturday, October 15.
Bruce Attrill, Peter Shilton, Tony Gill and Les Trewren were far too good for Josh Porker, Malcolm Waechter, Peter Wegner and Bill Cornish with a resounding 30 to 12 point win.
A five on the opening end was the perfect start, and a portent for things to come as Attrill powered out to a 26 to two lead after 14 ends.
A complete mauling was averted when Porker finally gained some traction over the last seven ends, winning five of them and adding a couple of threes to ease the pain.
Ben and Ruby Traeger, Charlie Di Santo and Trevor Pevic also made a very good start over Ian Symonds, Shaun Wood, Peter Jones and Don Loller when they raced to a 10 to one shot lead after six ends.
Symonds managed to claw back within 5 shots on a couple of occasions, but never really threatened, going down 22 to 14.
Rowan Zadow, Rohan Tomkinson, Len Symonds and Gary Zadow gained 2 points for the visitors with a comfortable 25 to 12 win over Brian Leckie, Gerry Penta, Malcolm Carter and Michael Ferris.
Although trailing almost all the way through, Leckie edged to within one shot when he picked up a four on the 16th.
But the challenge was quickly snuffed out as Zadow picked up three, two, one, four and two in a stirring finish.
Karoonda's preparation has no doubt been hampered by the unseasonably wet weather of late affecting their greens speed, and a slow start was not unexpected.
RSL handed out a thumping 82 to 34 win over Jervois, dominating all three rinks from the start.
Jason Sipos, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Garry Daniel had a day out against Tim and Shaun Hicks, Derek Vanderzon and Graham Schenke with a resounding 30 to eight win.
Graham slotted well into the number three position, and Sipos converted almost every opportunity which presented itself, albeit with some good fortune along the way, in dropping just four ends for the day.
Max Wilkin, Michael Walker, Anne-Marie Kuchel and Gillian Newell also had an easy day over Graeme Herbert, Steve Kroehn, Matt Wynne and Jeremy Scannell with a 29 to 11 win.
A four on the first end was a great start, and they soon had a 10 to one lead which they steadily built on.
David Thiele was a surprise promotion to skipper over Noel Kneebone, Michael Walker and David Kennedy, but had a good debut with a solid 23 to 15 win over Rodger Zarantonello, Graham Fromm, Bob Solley and Jim Brandle.
Once again they were out to a commanding lead early with a nine to one lead, and were never seriously threatened from there.
Mannum were at home against Tailem Bend to complete the opening round and had a much tougher contest, getting up overall by five shots with just the one winning rink.
Lynton Jones, Ron Van Tijn, Martyn Marc and David Evans were 11 shot winners over Duane Edwards, Rob Hales, Stuart Roocke and Matt Hogan, more than covering the deficit on the other two rinks.
Only one shot separated the sides after 10 ends, but Mannum dominated the run home, dropping just three singles while adding a further 13 shots themselves.
Terry McDonell, Tommy Towns, Kelvin Newman and Trevor Dicker had an enthralling tussle with Travis Schenke, Merv Stevens, Kevin McDonald and Colin Baker, ultimately going down by a single on the final end after the scores had been level five times, including after the penultimate end.
Sam Shepherd, David Hoare, Trevor Koop and Damian Ackland held sway all day against Graham Wakefield, John Howe, Chris Mundie and Adrian Bishop, although the 20 to 15 score line probably flattered the hosts a little.
Shepherd had the first nine shots on the board and kept Wakefield at arms length throughout, but conceded a four on the final end, narrowing the margin to five shots.
For the pennant's division three competition, Tailem Bend started the season on a good note with a 31 shot win over RSL at Tailem Bend.
The locals won on two rinks with the major contributor being that of Michael Thorne's team Ian Shepherd, Bevan Jaensch and Colin Brereton.
Opposed to Mike Thiele, (sub), Brenton Sinclair, Glen Dean and Sandy Gordge (sub).
Tailem Started with a six on the first and went on to score 43 shots to eight.
It was much tighter on Tailem's other winning rink, where Robert Hughes, Glenda Shepherd, Joshua Wilson and Robert Parker led for most of the day and held on to defeat Barry Stoddard, Jim Kerville, Jean Kerville and Clem Tynan.
Tailem led by eight on the 15th end and was slightly out-scored in the run home to win by five shots.
RSL took home two points courtesy of a nine shot win by Ian Kluge's team Fran Henschke, Di O'connell and David Wells, against the locals Steve Gordge, Con. Jones, Dennis Ackland and Gary Beauglehall.
The scores were level, sharing 12 shots each on the 15th end, but RSL shot away in the run home adding 10 shots to one to win by nine shots.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.