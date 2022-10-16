A day on the lawns, round two of Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis

Round two of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association's doubles and pennant competitions hit the courts on Saturday, October 15.
The four teams played tough games with Swanport and Schools taking the win over Sportsmen and Postel.
Swanport played a winning game with eight sets for 52 games, defeating Sportsmen with only one set for 27 games.
Also hitting the lawns ready to win, Schools took six sets for 41 games, Postel just slipping beneath with two sets for the 28 games.
With the doubles scorekeeper back on the green for round two, Twin Bridge, River Aces, Mobilong and Swanport played off their second games of the season.
Neil Brooks was the player of the Twin Bridge, River Aces match with Twin Bridge taking seven sets for 43 games over the Aces' one set for 25 games.
In another close game, Mobilong took a slight lead of five sets for 42 games, winning over Swanport who settled with three sets for 37 games.
Anne Howell took out the spot of player of the match for the Mobilong, Swanport game.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.