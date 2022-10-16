The Murray Valley Standard

A day on the lawns, round two of Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis

October 16 2022 - 11:30pm
Neil Brooks and Anne Howell win players of the matches. Picture: File

Round two of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association's doubles and pennant competitions hit the courts on Saturday, October 15.

Local News

