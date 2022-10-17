The State Government has committed $1.84 million to increase access to a free vaccine and to better protect regional residents from Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV).
People who live or work in a postcode within five kilometres of the Murray River, Lake Alexandrina and Lake Albert will be the targets for the expanded vaccine rollout before mosquito season starts in the summer months.
To be eligible for the vaccine, residents must be aged two months or older and spend at least four hours outdoors on most days - the same outdoor requirement applies to workers.
The increased rollout comes as a third consecutive La Nina weather event has resulted in conditions that present increased risks of mosquito-borne diseases.
Minister for Health and Wellbeing, Chris Picton said we are heading into an increased mosquito season this year and the State Government wants South Australians living in high-risk areas to be protected.
"I encourage eligible residents and workers, especially those around the Murray River, to take advantage of a free vaccine to help keep themselves safe," Mr Picton said.
The 23,000 vaccines, made available by the Commonwealth and State Governments, will be initially distributed across eight SA Health pop-up clinics and seven GPs, with more sites to follow - including pharmacies - added to the list over the coming weeks.
"These vaccinations are important for our agriculture industry so that people working outdoors and those in our regional communities can stay protected," said Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Claire Scriven.
"We are also ensuring the programs set up to monitor and control this disease are supported to further reduce its risk."
For a full list of vaccination sites, visit sahealth.sa.gov.au/JEVvaccine.
