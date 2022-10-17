The Murray Valley Standard

Karoonda, Mypolonga play close games, big win for Wanderers

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 17 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The A grade Wanderers took home a 119 run lead against Mannum, winning 202 runs to 83.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.