The A grade Wanderers took home a 119 run lead against Mannum, winning 202 runs to 83.
Mannum suffering from five golden ducks led to a hard game against the Wanderers whose whole team spread the wickets evenly.
Mannum's T Gladigau scored the most for the team with 28 runs, but it just was not enough to hold back the powerful Wanderers for their first game of the season.
Wanderers' B Gilgen hit a whopping 69 runs, leading the teams scoring by almost double - C Fidge scoring 34 runs for the winning team.
B Weber and Z Muirhead both took three of the Wanderers players out of the game, while Mannum was no match for J Williams' bowling, not even giving Mannum a chance wiping out five.
Wanderers goes on to play against Monarto in the second round, with Mannum taking on Tailem Bend.
In a game only five runs apart, the Karoonda Magpies held their breath for the 96 to 91 run win against Monarto Cricket Club.
The Magpies got struck by the duck with four players out on their first but that did not stop C Cox and C Ballard hitting high runs for the team.
While most of Monarto could not make it over the 10 run mark, D Matthews helped the team out with 24 runs and B Smith with 21.
Z Bullard stopped Monarto in their tracks, taking out four of their players in 10 overs.
At Jaensch Park, Mypolonga took out Tailem Bend with a 9 wicket win.
The game finished quickly with Tailem Bend struggling to keep up with the pace of Mypolonga's bowlers, only scoring 65 runs.
Despite some unfortunate wickets for Tailem Bend, scores were consistent among the team with 14, 13 and 12 runs as the highest, and both H Mcinally and J Cheyne smacking a sixer.
Tailem Bend's A Khatri got lucky, taking the only wicket from Mypolonga in his six overs but Mypolongs's J Marston, B Wrigley and S Callery were too good for Tailem Bend's fielders.
B Wrigley's 33 run lead gave Mypolonga a great start, smacking two sixes in his innings, but it was J Marston with 25 runs, three fours and a six, and S Callery with his five runs and one four that pushed Mypolonga over to the massive win.
In the B grade, Mypolonga had another big win, with Ramblers Cricket Club losing by nine wickets.
RCC were only able to score 23 runs before Mypolonga hit their home oval hard, decimating RCC's numbers.
Mypolonga only played 6.2 overs before they had surpassed RCC with 25 runs, only losing one to the Ramblers.
Meningie and Monarto butted heads at Homburg Oval but it was Monarto who took the lead on the day, Meningie trailing by eight runs.
Monarto's I Bates was having a field day hitting two sixes and six fours, scoring 74 runs overall.
Only one run behind, Meningie's C Reid was hitting it over Monarto's heads, scoring six fours and six sixes, but unfortunately, it was just not enough on the day.
Imperials took on the Wanderers at Johnstone Park, taking home the day's game by three wickets.
Wanderers' A Rawlins was on point with five wickets, but it was L Spurling from the Imperials who hit high on the scorecard with 58 runs.
Scoring the most for the day was Wanderers' S Bartlett with 80 runs but not even that was enough as the Imperials took away the game by one run for 155 runs to 154.
Concluding the day's games were Mannum and Tailem Bend, another game only one run apart but lost by four wickets.
Mannum's D Gladigau hit hard with 72 runs and bowled out three of Tailem Bend's team.
Tailem Bend's high scorers R Tiller and P Baxter hit 43 and 38 runs but once again, it was D Gladigau that played hardest, taking them both out.
In round two, Tailem Bend will be taking on Monarto at Jaensch Park, Wanderers will be going up against Meningie, Mypolonga will be taking on Mannum and RCC will be playing off against Imperials at Le Messurier Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.