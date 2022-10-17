What started as learning bowls for PE in school has led to two new 18 year old members joining the Murray Bridge RSL Bowls Club.
Clay Burgess and Jason Crouch from Murray Bridge High School have donned the black and gold uniform to compete in the new season of bowls for RSL.
As part of the boy's Year 12 physical education program, they both decided that they would differ from their peers and take on the study of bowls.
During his younger years, Clay was a big sportsman who played basketball and loved what he did until an unfortunate injury restricted his ability to play sports.
"I used to be really involved in a lot of sports, I was playing a lot of basketball and then I fractured my back, so I'm not allowed to play any sport, so this is one sport where it is still competitive and I can still play it," Clay said.
"I just find it really interesting and super fun.
"Jason and I we're both 18, and we're the youngest in the team by a fair age," he said.
While the boys have been spending a lot of their Thursday evenings training up, the Lower Murray Bowls competition has officially started and the two boys make the youngest players in the competition.
Clay said that both him and Jason have trained up and are super keen to get out there and play.
"I think a lot of people look at bowls as an old person's sport, but it's not until you get out there and have a bowl that you realise how fun it actually is," Clay said.
