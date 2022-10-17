Monarto Safari Park's Grapes for good program has taken home the award for Tourism Collaboration Excellence at the 2023 Best of Wine Tourism Awards.
The safari park, partnered with six Langhorne Creek wineries, were the inaugural recipients of the award in the brand new category.
Kimbolton Wines, Bleasdale, Bremerton, Lake Breeze, The Winehouse and Vineyard Road wineries have created a unique mix of wines to support Monarto Safari Park's conservation mission.
Zoos SA's Partnership Manager Stephanie Engelaar said Grapes for good is proof that wine can be a force for betterment and that every drop can make a real difference and help to connect people with nature and save species from extinction.
"This is a very exciting time for Monarto Safari Park and the partnering wineries, showcasing this unique initiative in a new category for the Best of Wine Tourism Awards will amplify how organisations from different sectors can work together, and hopefully inspire conservation action," Ms Engelaar said.
"This award confirms that not only are we one of the largest tourism attractions in regional South Australia but that the South Australian community cares for the critical conservation work at our sites, in Australia and around the globe!"
Kimbolton Wines' Nicole Clark said she is excited to be partnering with Zoos SA with two of her drops.
"I was excited when I first heard about the Grapes for good concept from Zoos SA," Ms Clark said.
"I was already working with the team at Monarto Safari Park to support Cheetah conservation, so I'd seen the amazing response from our customers, tourists, industry partners and the zoo community.
"If you care about animals and you love wine, there's never been a more exciting time to visit the six wineries based in Langhorne Creek to grab a bottle, or six, of the Grapes for good wines," she said.
