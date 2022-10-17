The Murray Valley Standard

Monarto Safari Parks Grapes for good program wins tourism award

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Monarto Safari Park's Grapes for good program has taken home the award for Tourism Collaboration Excellence at the 2023 Best of Wine Tourism Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.