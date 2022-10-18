All coming up roses for Jake McIntosh

Another Saturday at Ritter Street and another new member wins the day.
Young Jake McIntosh came up trumps in the Bridge Bobcat Par competition with a stunning round of six up.
Only five months and 12 rounds into his competition career there had been signs in recent weeks that a big round was coming and it certainly did on the weekend.
Playing super steady golf all day, Jake gave no one else a chance and looks set for more success in the near future.
Great to see a player convert from social golf to competition play and reap the benefits.
One time club manager Ray Morris showed his class to win the A grade with a brilliant four up and looking rock solid in the process.
Flamboyant golfer Matt Kowald also had a blinder of a round in shooting a 3 up and being the runner up.
Flamboyant probably doesn't describe B grade winner David Lewis who is more workmanlike and unspectacular but usually pretty solid and his three up was testament to that.
Brinkley magnate Dean Pearson took the afternoon off from farm duties to remind his buddies just how good his golf can be and he snatched second spot with a typically crafty round of three up.
Echunga visitors were too good in C grade where Neville Jordan owned fellow clubmate and former MBGC member Shaun "Slasher" McGlashan on a countback with both players firing out hot rounds of three up.
Conditions were spectacular for golf with players topping up their vitamin D levels in the glorious sunshine.
Even wily veteran Trevor Burgess was up and about and his putter was hot on the way to a three up and at the head of the ball winners list.
Terry Marsh, Tim Wedd and Andrew Meddle were on song with two up's while Joe Marcus, Bruce Agnew, Wayne Wilkes, Mark Temme and Maurice Wells each beat their handicaps by one.
Mike Vella, Ray Fetherstonhaugh, Wayne Luckett, Paul Harding and Brian Smyth also got a mention for quality square rounds.
Jake McIntosh won the Pro comp with his brilliant four up back nine and Joe Marcus struck a beauty on the 11th early in the day to claim the Yabby.
It's back to Stableford play this Saturday.
