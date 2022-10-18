The Murray Valley Standard
Bridge Clinic GP wins Rural Doctor of the Year

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 18 2022 - 3:30am
Doctor Peter Rischbieth with fellow South Australian award winner, Doctor Gerard Quigley from Cummins. Picture: Supplied

A general practitioner from Bridge Clinic in Murray Bridge has received a prestigious award for his service to the rural community.

