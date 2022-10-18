A general practitioner from Bridge Clinic in Murray Bridge has received a prestigious award for his service to the rural community.
Doctor Peter Rischbieth was awarded the Rural Doctor of the Year 2022 for his 35 years of service in Murray Bridge and for his role as president of the Rural Doctors Association of South Australia (RDASA) for 12 years.
Dr Rischbieth, who was a joint winner of the award, said he was proud to have been nominated by his colleagues and that it was a recognition made possible through the support of his fellow doctors and nursing staff.
"I've been lucky enough to have had a great team to support me on my journey, as well as support from my family and things," Dr Rischbieth said.
"Receiving the award in the great hall of Parliament House in Canberra was a real thrill, and to have my wife there too, so it was a memory I'll always treasure.
"I think winning the award exemplifies the work ethic and the idea of supplying quality services that we provide here at Bridge Clinic."
Starting his journey in rural South Africa as a medical student, Dr Rischbieth saw the importance of health services for remote communities, especially during a time of cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis epidemics.
Dr Rischbieth said it was partly the work his father and uncle were doing on Kangaroo Island that drove him to seek employment rurally, and is a reason he too encourages young general practitioners to do the same.
"In the 1960's and the 1970's [my father and uncle] provided services for the local community when they were on holiday, because they realised taking a half day off, driving on a bumpy road to get to the nearest doctor was an imposition, so I saw my family members providing services free of charge ... so they were some of my mentors," he said.
"To work with the Federal and State Governments and organisations to try and encourage medical students and junior doctors to come and work in the country, that's been sort of one of my missions, trying to promote it as a great career choice ... we're lucky in that here we have got the chance to teach and train junior doctors, but there is still lots of work to be done.
"I have been president of the RDASA for a long time and I'm very keen to continue that work but as always it's important to have new blood in the organisation, so I'm still going strong but I'm keen to bring in a new executive, especially younger doctors, to put forward some new perspectives on what we need to do to attract some people into rural South Australia."
