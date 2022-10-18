High level rainfalls across the eastern states over the past few weeks have resulted in floods devastating regions in the Murray Darling Basin.
In South Australia, low-lying areas in the Riverland are succumbing to water inundation but as the river winds its way to the Murraylands the affect is minor.
As of 10am on Friday, October 14, the current River Murray flows into the South Australian border are sitting at 79 gigalitres (GL) of water per day and are expected to remain at that level for the following week.
The Department for Environment and Water's weekly River Murray Flow Report states that over the next fortnight, flows will sit consistently at 79-80GL/per day before an expected rise to around 90GL/per day in November as a result of upstream flooding and heavy rainfall.
The last time the region had water levels and flow that high was during the 2016 floods which impacted low-lying floodplains, shack properties and campsites, however, some people think these flows may supersede those seen in 2016.
In 1956, the largest floods to hit the Murraylands region since 1931 swept away many riverfront properties and meant many people traversed the landscapes in their canoes.
Elliot Staiff is a 100-year-old Murray Bridge resident who has lived at the end of Long Island Road for 99 years.
Mr Staiff said he remembers the troubles that came with building a second dam to protect his property and his glasshouses.
"The 56 flood was mainly created through a big reservoir up river, it burst, all the water just came down in a rush, and of course all the rivers were in flood and that's how it became such a high river," Elliot said.
Murray Bridge Historical Society president Ken Wells said backwaters upstream could fill up due to the heavy rainfall this year and would continue to remain full until next year, when it was possible that once again, those reservoirs burst or overflow and another severe flood event could occur.
Mr Staiff said that it was possible but due to the flows and flooding experienced upstream around Morgan and Cadell, it was unlikely Murray Bridge and the region further downstream would experience any major flooding now or next year.
"The thing is, if you get one big flood, you rarely get one the following year, so if we are getting one now, I doubt we'll get a big flood next year, but it's quite possible we will get another little one," Mr Staiff said.
While a high river may cause some negative social impacts, like inundation to low-lying properties and service roads, it also showcases significant environmental benefits such as providing water to dry areas and allowing fish to move between new areas for breeding benefits.
Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board (MRLB) wetland ecologist, Sam Hardy, said many floodplains near to the River Murray have not received water in up to five years and the wetting of these areas will provide rich nutrients for both plant and animal species.
"I guess as a wetlands ecologist, it's really good going out to some of these sites and seeing some of the longer lived plants, especially the river reds, and seeing water around their bases when they haven't seen water in a long, long time," Mr Hardy said.
He said that another benefit that came with higher levels and flows was the flushing of water and saline water downstream and out through the Murray Mouth.
"Currently the Lower Lakes are only about 0.7 AHD [the Australian Height Datum - the datum that sets mean sea level as zero elevation], typically on an average at this time of year, the lakes would be in a range of 0.65-0.85, so that flow is moving through pretty quickly, it's not a static system," he said.
Member of the Coorong Partnership, Geoff Gallasch said though water was flowing downstream and out the Murray Mouth, it was going to keep the levels of the Coorong up over the summer period, unlike other years where levels are so low, the lake's southern lagoon could disconnect from its northern.
"We have got so much water coming through the barrages at Tauwitchere, that water can't escape from the Coorong, which is good for the Coorong because the southern lagoon especially, won't get highly saline this year, there will be evaporation but the water from the northern lagoon being high, will flow to the southern lagoon keeping that water fresher than what it normally is, so it's a win anywhere in our state really," Mr Gallasch said.
Since the end of August, shack areas between Cadell and Mannum have been advised of the high flows and the possible threat of inundation that they pose.
While parts of the Riverland have experienced some recent major flooding, the Murraylands has only experienced some minor flooding of service roads in the Mannum area.
The Mid Murray Council, Rural City of Murray Bridge and the Coorong District Council have all been working with local SES units - who are the hazard leaders - and local police to monitor and advise any possible flooding or impacted areas.
Sam Hardy from the MRLB said that aside from the possible negative social impacts, there were also some negative environmental impacts of the higher flows.
"The water we're seeing come down the river is quite turbid, we're not getting the crystal clear water that we would get in a more managed system, and the stirred up water will limit the light getting to the riverbed and the shallower sites, therefore you don't get the plants growing, you don't get the food chain that these environments need to survive," Mr Hardy said.
Geoff Gallasch said along with low light reach to the river bed, rotting plant matter and rubbish flowing back into the river could cause a black water event that would kill off fish.
"The Commonwealth Environmental Water Authority will have to watch it, they will have to release water to try and dilute it and get rid of the black water, they're preparing for it and they're expecting it," Mr Gallasch said.
While this is not expected to happen until the water levels decrease, it is currently under observation.
A follow story on how the increased flows impact shack property owners and the region's tourism industry will be out soon.
If you are experiencing some flooding to your properties, or would like to find out more information and updated flow reports, there are a range of sources available.
