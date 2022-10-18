Discover what's on in the Murraylands

READY YOUR ENGINES
Adelaide Hills Rally
Thursday, October 20 - Sunday, October 23. Adelaide Hills to the Bend Motorsport Park. Watch the South Australian Rally Championship as it zooms through the Adelaide Hills and the Murraylands. For information visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/adelaide-hills-rally
HEALTHY START
Murray Bridge Mental Health and Wellbeing Expo
Friday, October 21, Murray Bridge Town Hall, 10am-3pm. International guest speakers and local organisations come together to support mental health and wellbeing. For information visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au
COMMUNITY SPIRIT
Neighbourhood Watch Area 288
Monday, October 24, Lutheran Home Village Centre, 251 Owl Drive, 7.30pm, annual general meeting.
SOCIAL FUN
Murray Bridge Pensioners Association
Wednesday, October 26, 1.30 pm at John Dohler Hall, 31 Swanport Rd, Murray Bridge, guest speakers, activities and more; for information contact secretary Pauline Thiele on 8531 0415.
...THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, October 26, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, WineGrapes Australia Race Day, join the Strathalbyn Racing Club for the second race meet of the season, food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details
GETTING ONLINE
Being Digital - Using Facebook
Wednesday, October 26, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. A friendly, inclusive learning space that will take you through the ins and outs of Facebook. For more information, call 8539 1175
TAKE A DIP
Murray Bridge Swimming Season Opening
Saturday, October 29, Murray Bridge Swimming Centre, 9am. Celebrate the start of the swimming season in Murray Bridge and come down to the local pool. Bookings required, for information visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au
LIGHT THE NIGHT
Murray Mallee Auto Club Inc. Light the Night
Saturday, October 29, Nildottie Soldiers Memorial Hall, 6pm. The Murray Mallee Auto Club Inc supports the Leukemia Foundation with the Light the Night lantern walk. For more information, call 8570 1068
