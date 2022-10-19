The Murray Valley Standard
Meet the Locals

Celebrating a decade of watching races at the Murray Bridge Racecourse

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 19 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damian Dolman at the 2022 Murray Bridge Gold Cup. Picture: Sam Lowe

Over the past 12 years, Damian Dolman has been attending the Murray Bridge Gold Cup, only missing a couple of races since he started attending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.