Over the past 12 years, Damian Dolman has been attending the Murray Bridge Gold Cup, only missing a couple of races since he started attending.
Damian celebrated his 10th year of races at the Murray Bridge Racecourse this year on a sunny day, surrounded by friends and fans of the races.
Since the racecourse moved from Murray Bridge to Gifford's Hill, Damian said he has struggled to make it out due to a shift in jobs for himself, but he was glad to have been a part of the 2022 Murray Bridge Gold Cup.
"It started off as pretty much general admission, going with a couple of mates and going and having a good time, can't ever remember a winner by when we leave, but now we've ended up in marquees and we've had good times," Damian said.
"I love going to the races, whenever we have a Saturday off, me and the Mrs do enjoy coming along to the races, going to the races and just having a good time."
While he loves to go to other races, Damian said the Murray Bridge Gold Cup is the race of races for the region and for Murray Bridge.
"You look forward to it and you have a good day and to be honest, it's been great since it's gone to a Friday, you used to have to get the Wednesday off and going to work on a Thursday would be tough sometimes, but now it's so much better, and yeah, it's a planned day," Damian said.
"This is our day, this is the day to come, if you're going to come to a horse race, this is the one, you plan this with mates and stuff, we don't go to the Melbourne Cup, we have the Gold Cup in Murray Bridge, and this is what you'll come to."
