The Murray Valley Standard

Victorian floods push Murray Bridge AutoFest to 2023

By Sam Lowe
October 19 2022 - 3:30am
Murray Bridge AutoFest's last time in the region before 2023, in 2019. Picture: File

Murray Bridge's AutoFest has been postponed, making it three years since the last time auto fans were able to enjoy the event.

Local News

