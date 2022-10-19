Murray Bridge's AutoFest has been postponed, making it three years since the last time auto fans were able to enjoy the event.
The event, originally scheduled for Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 will now go ahead in 2023, with planned dates Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14.
Murray Bridge AutoFest organiser, Les Adams said he was looking forward to bringing the event back to Murray Bridge but the Shepparton based group recently becoming flooded has led to the unfortunate reschedule.
"As you can imagine, we are not only having difficulty getting to Murray Bridge, leaving our livelihoods and our homes and possessions to do it, it just became impossible, so it was the last thing we wanted to do but at the end of the day, we had no choice," Mr Adams said.
"We're actually looking to do two Auto Fests next year to sort of catch up, so we'll do the January date and then return in October."
The Murray Bridge AutoFest has been an iconic annual event in the region and as acknowledgment of its success, in 2019, the Rural City of Murray Bridge arranged a 10 year partnership with the organisers to ensure local and tourist car enthusiasts can enjoy the two-day-event.
Unfortunately, Mr Adams said since the agreements were made, the event has only been held once and 2023's double event will aim to make the most of the partnership following COVID and the recent floods.
"Murray Bridge AutoFest is a very important part of our event schedule," Mr Adams said.
"We've been coming to Murray Bridge on and off since the mid 2000's, and we just love the people, the support we got from not only Murray Bridge but from surrounding areas and in Adelaide and even we've had quite a few Victorians come over the border to come to the event as well, so it was just a win win."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.