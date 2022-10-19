Residents of Murray Bridge have bragging rights over the rest of the state when it comes to their tap water.
Murray Bridge has been announced as the winner of the Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water in South Australia competition.
Taste testers from around the state gathered in a blind taste test to judge the colour, clarity, odour and taste of the tap water on offer in Murray Bridge.
Water Industry Operators Association managing director, George Wall said the competition lets people know the work that is going on in local communities to shape and secure Australia's water future.
"The competition recognises and acknowledges the individuals and organisations that are stepping up, some in very trying circumstances, to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day," Mr Wall said.
Murray Bridge, Loxton and Renmark were the competition's three grand finalists that went head to head to decide who had the best tap water in SA.
Following Murray Bridge's state wide success they will now have the opportunity to compete in the national competition this November in New South Wales.
"Well done to each of our grand finalists. The high standard of water delivered by these water suppliers made the judges' task of selecting a winner a challenge, albeit a welcome one," Mr Wall said.
"So congratulations to the operators at Murray Bridge, who have been doing a fantastic job treating the water from the Murray River to a standard that has been judged best in the state.
"This is a great outcome considering the Murray has been in flood for an extended period of time," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.