The Murray Valley Standard

Residents of Murray Bridge drinking the best tasting tap water in the state

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 19 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents of Murray Bridge have bragging rights over the rest of the state when it comes to their tap water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.