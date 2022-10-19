The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Defibrillator stolen from Murray Bridge Community Club

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 19 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Bridge Police investigating theft of defibrillator from Murray Bridge Community Club. Picture: File

Murray Bridge Police are currently investigating the theft of a defibrillator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.