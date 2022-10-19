Defibrillator stolen from Murray Bridge Community Club

Murray Bridge Police are currently investigating the theft of a defibrillator.
The item was stolen from inside a locked cabinet outside the Murray Bridge Community Club on Murray Cods Drive.
It is estimated that the item was stolen from the Community Club sometime between the beginning of August and Saturday, October 8.
Murray Bridge Police are currently seeking public assistance to locate the important piece of life-saving equipment.
Police are urging anyone with any knowledge of the theft or the whereabouts of the stolen item to return it to the Murray Bridge Community Club or to their nearest police station as soon as possible, as the absence of the defibrillator could put a person's life at risk.
If you witness a theft, please call Crime Stoppers to make a report on 1800 333 000.
