It was in January 1957 when 39 boys came together to form the Class 1Ag, to study the subject of agriculture, at the old Murray Bridge High School, on Beatty Terrace.
Their classroom was a galvanised iron shed that still remains at Beatty Terrace to this day.
Fifteen old scholars, with partners, were able to attend the 65th year reunion and lunch in the Charles Sturt room at the Bridgeport Hotel in Murray Bridge on Sunday, October 16.
Unfortunately, nine old scholars were unable to attend the event.
A teacher, Mrs Gwen Offe, who has attended previous reunions, was unable to attend, so she was represented by her two daughters, Valerie White and Jillian Offe.
Ted Baxter introduced the group and provided commentary throughout the event.
An entertaining afternoon was enjoyed, reminiscing and telling yarns of school days, while viewing on the big screen, photos and videos of previous reunions.
Jim Conradi spoke about the 15 scholars that are unfortunately no longer with us, mentioning one lad, Robert Bartle, who at age 23 years, was tragically taken by a shark while diving near Jurien Bay, WA.
Robert was a popular lad, a good sportsman and highly respected among the group.
The group of old scholars of the 1957 Ag Class plan to have another reunion in two years.
