The Murray Valley Standard

Class of fifty-seven reunite again after sixty-five years

By Roger Jordan
Updated October 20 2022 - 2:24am, first published 1:30am
MBHS 1AG Class 65th year reunion (Top left to right) Valerie White, Dennis Melmoth, Allan Brown, Ray Hutchinson, Colin Lukey, Ted Baxter, Don Green, Murray White, Jim Conradi, Errol Cain, Jennifer Offe. (Bottom left to right) Ray Strauss, Leo Liebelt, Neville Rathjen, John Obst, Rodger Jordan, Ray Wise. Picture: Supplied

It was in January 1957 when 39 boys came together to form the Class 1Ag, to study the subject of agriculture, at the old Murray Bridge High School on Beatty Terrace.

